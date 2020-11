PUEBLO, Colo. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Pueblo last week, according to police.

Gary Apodaca, 23, is charged with complicity to commit first-degree murder, according to police. He was arrested Friday.

Isaiah Najera, 23, was killed in the shooting, which happened November 17 in the area of 29th Street and Hart Road, near the Pueblo Mall.

The first suspect, 19-year-old Issaiah Apodaca, was arrested last week on first-degree murder charges.