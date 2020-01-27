Second inmate captured after escape from Custer County jail

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. — Both inmates who overpowered a deputy and escaped from the Custer County jail earlier this month have been captured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Inmates Jerry Williams and Bryan Webb escaped from the jail in Westcliffe around 10:30 p.m. January 12, according to the sheriff’s office. Williams and Webb overpowered the detention deputy and locked her in a cell, according to the sheriff’s office. They took the jail keys, radio, and the keys to a minivan, and escaped.

Deputies said around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, they got a tip that Webb was staying at a home in Walsenburg. They went to the home and arrested him without incident.

Deputies said Webb will face multiple charges as a result of the escape, including kidnapping, assault on a peace officer, escape, and aggravated motor vehicle theft. He was being held on drug charges, along with charges of introduction of contraband into a detention facility and assault on a peace officer, when he escaped.

Williams, who was captured last week, was behind held on attempted murder and other charges when he escaped.