Second illegal marijuana grow found in Pueblo West home

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Pueblo County deputies on Thursday found an illegal marijuana grow in a Pueblo West home that was the site of another illegal grow in 2016, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said alterations made to the electrical system tipped them off to the grow on Camino Santiago Drive. They got a report that the tenants had altered the electrical system to bypass the meter, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies went to the home, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office. They were unable to contact any residents.

Deputies said the homeowner, who lives out of town, told them she was renting out the home, but could not give the names of the tenants.

When deputies searched the home, they found 76 plants in various stages of growth, along with grow lights and an irrigation system.

Deputies said it’s unclear if anyone was living in the home. No arrests have been made yet.

Deputies said another illegal grow was found in the same home in 2016. In that operation, seven people were arrested after deputies found nearly 1,900 marijuana plants across five different homes.

Deputies are still investigating whether or not the grow found Thursday is related to the 2016 operation.