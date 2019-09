ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo.– An active duty Air Force employee stationed at Schriever Air Force Base was arrested Tuesday night in Arapahoe County for allegedly trying to have sex with a 14-year-old girl he met online.

Justin Carr is being held on charges of internet luring and sexual exploitation of a child, according to the sheriff’s office.

Carr was scheduled for a court appearance on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

If you have any information about Carr, call 720-874-3769.