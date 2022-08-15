COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect in a string of burglaries and vandalism that happened overnight on Sunday, including two schools.

CSPD first received a call about a person vandalizing and burglarizing multiple locations in eastern Colorado Springs just before 10:30 p.m. on August 14.

The first reported location was at the corner of North Circle Drive and Lelaray Street. Then later, just after 1:30 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a burglary alarm a few blocks south near North Union Boulevard and East Uintah Street, and while investigating there, officers heard another burglary alarm to the north.

Police found multiple businesses had been burglarized and or vandalized, and while investigating officers found a person matching the suspect’s description near the area of North Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

CSPD said that Lila Gruss was taken into custody and that she confessed to “burglarizing and damaging businesses.” According to Police, Gruss has a history of these actions at many of the same locations and has been arrested before.

In total and according to police, 11 locations were identified as being impacted, including two schools. CSPD is working to contact all involved business owners and property managers. The total damage is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.