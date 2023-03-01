(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect with seven outstanding warrants out of San Jose, California was arrested in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers received information about the suspect, who police said had seven outstanding warrants out of San Jose for sexual assault.

CSPD said officers responded to the last location where the suspect was reported, near North Nevada Avenue and East Jackson Street north of Downtown. However, when officers arrived, the suspect had already left.

While officers were searching the area, they located the car believed to be driven by the suspect, and through further investigation, also found the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center where they await extradition to California.