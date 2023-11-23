(SALIDA, Colo.) — A woman in Salida has been arrested on multiple charges after a months-long investigation revealed she had been distributing narcotics to minors as well as using minors to commit felonies, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

CCSO posted on Facebook and said its agency, along with the Salida Police Department, had been investigating 33-year-old Christina Jean Ormsby-Howard over a three-month period on suspicion that she was using minors for “illicit felonious activities.”

Along with these crimes, CCSO said Ormsby-Howard was also suspected of selling and/or providing illegal narcotics to minors in the Chaffee County area.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, detectives arrested Ormsby-Howard and booked her into the Chaffee County Detention Facility on the following charges:

Human Trafficking of a Minor for Involuntary Servitude

Unlawful Distribution, Manufacturing, or Sale of a Controlled Substance to a Minor

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Ormsby-Howard is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.