Salida man faces 9 counts of sexual assault on a child

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A 21-year-old Salida man faces additional charges stemming from allegations of obscenity at The Pony Patch at Doolittle Ranch in Chaffee County.

In addition to the two counts of obscenity in August of 2020, Herbert Lucas Scott is now facing nine (9) counts of Sexual Assault on a Child by one in Position of Trust (Felony 3) following a comprehensive investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The victims’ ages range from 9 to 18-years-old, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office. All of the victims in the case were visitors at the ranch.

Scott’s next court appearance is in the Chaffee County District Court on Thursday, February 4.

CBI agents are asking families to speak with their children who may have been in contact with Scott at the camp or other locations, and to call a designated tip line through Chaffee County CrimeStoppers to report any inappropriate behavior that may have occurred (719-539-5299).