Salida man arrested on outstanding warrants from multiple counties

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — On Thursday, around 9 a.m. the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office were notified about a man staying in a small cabin north of Nathrop who had several outstanding arrest warrants.

Deputies were able to verify that 45-year-old Ashley Bednarek from Salida had numerous warrants including three felony warrants and that he had threatened violence on law enforcement if they attempted to arrest him.

Members of the Chaffee County Combined Tac Team responded to the location. According to the Sheriff’s Office, after deploying remote technology the man in question was in the structure. Tac Team members made contact with Bednarek and he exited without further incident.

Bednarek was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Facility where he is being held on the following outstanding warrants:

2 counts Misdemeanor FTA Chaffee County

1 county Felony FTA Chaffee County

1 count Felony FOJ Gunnison County

1 count Felony FOJ Buena Vista PD

This is the only information given. This article will be update when new information is released.