(PUEBLO, Colo) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced they have arrested, Gerald Fuentes, a Safe Streets Wanted Criminal.

Gerald Fuentes was featured in Safe Streets in 2020. Fuentes had a no-bond warrant for Identity Theft including ID Theft-Uses Info to Obtain x2.

Fuentes also had a second warrant for Failure to Comply, which included ID Theft. His bond amount was $10,000, according to (PPD).