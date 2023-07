(PUEBLO Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced the arrest of two criminals previously featured by the Safe Streets Task Force.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Ryan Gracia has three warrants. Two warrants for failure to appear and a third for Fraud. His total bond was $21,000.

Max Apodaca had a no-bond warrant for Parole Violation – Larceny.