PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Jared Martinez Martinez, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Robbery, Flight to Avoid, Fraud and Burglary.

Nathaniel Gutierrez Gutierrez, 28, is described as a Hispanic male, 6’04”, 252 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gutierrez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault and Motor Vehicle Theft. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Motor Vehicle Theft. His total bond amount is $10,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.