(PUEBLO Colo.) — The Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

32-year-old Samantha Pritchard is a white female, 5’06” tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include the following charges: Robbery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Menacing with Real/Simulated Weapon, Violent Crime- Used weapon, and Smuggling Contraband into Prison. Her total bond amount is $30,000.

25-year-old Julian Gallegos is a Hispanic male, 5’11” tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a no-bond warrant for Parole Violation. Gallegos has a second no-bond warrant for Assault which includes Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Telephone Obstruct Service, Reckless Endangerment, and Child Abuse-Negligently Cause Bodily Injury.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of these individuals contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2538. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.