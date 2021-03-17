Running car with child inside stolen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen suspect was arrested after stealing a running car with a baby inside in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the theft happened around 5:15 p.m. on South Nevada Avenue near the intersection with Southgate Road. The victim left her car running with her 3-month-old child inside as she entered a business, according to police. When the victim saw someone walk to the driver’s door and try the handle, she ran out of the store. The suspect got into the car and drove away, according to police.

A citizen was driving through the parking lot and saw the victim running after her car, according to police. The citizen gave the victim a ride as they chased the stolen car.

The suspect later jumped out of the car and ran, according to police. The car continued moving, with the baby still inside, until it crashed into a parked car on Rice Drive.

Police said the victim was able to recover the child, who was unharmed, and the car.

After a drone search, police found and arrested the teen suspect.