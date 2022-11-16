(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said routine night patrols by deputies have resulted in three arrests and the seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine through two separate traffic stops.

PCSO said the first stop occurred after deputies were patrolling in the 3800 block of East Fourth Street, just west of Colorado Boulevard, around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. The deputies saw two cars drive onto the property of a business in the area and turn off their headlights. As deputies approached in their patrol car, one of the two cars drove off. PCSO said deputies did not pursue that car.

As deputies approached, they saw the two people in the car, later identified as 44-year-old Joseph Saunders and 33-year-old Amber Jester, appearing to move items around inside the car. Deputies learned both Saunders and Jester had outstanding warrants, and as they were taking the two into custody, they found a package containing 24.5 grams of methamphetamine in the car.

After Saunders and Jester had been transported to the Dennis Maes Judicial Building to be booked in the Pueblo County Jail, PCSO said deputies noticed Saunders “acting suspicious,” and repeatedly trying to reach into his pants. A bag containing 26 grams of fentanyl fell out of his pants, and PCSO said later during a pat down, deputies found another bag containing methamphetamine had fallen out of his underwear.

Jester was also found to have concealed heroin and fentanyl pills in a body cavity.

Both Jester and Saunders were booked for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Introduction of Contraband, and their respective warrants.

Joseph Saunders mugshot, Courtesy: PCSO Amber Jester mugshot, Courtesy: PCSO

The second stop occurred early on Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, when deputies were patrolling in the area of McCormick Avenue, just east of the Pueblo city limits. PCSO said deputies saw a white truck speeding out of the area, and followed the truck to East Fourth Street and pulled the truck over after witnessing behaviors of careless driving.

As deputies approached, they witnessed the female passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Abby Martinez-Torres, putting something under the seat. After receiving permission from the male driver to search the truck. deputies located a bag with suspected fentanyl pills on the passenger side of the truck.

PCSO said Martinez-Torres twice provided deputies with a false name, but she was later correctly identified using a fingerprint scanner.

Courtesy: PCSO

Martinez-Torres was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Jail for Criminal Impersonation, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, and an outstanding warrant. The driver of the truck was not arrested.