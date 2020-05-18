Rocky Ford man accused of soliciting sexually explicit photos from underage girls online

ROCKY FORD, Colo. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was caught soliciting sex and sexually explicit photos from underage girls on the internet, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said Randy Espinoza, 26, of Rocky Ford is accused of soliciting for child prostitution and attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Police said they began investigating Espinoza in April. He was soliciting sex and sexually explicit photos from someone he believed was a 16-year-old girl, but actually was an undercover officer, according to police.

On Wednesday, officers went to Rocky Ford to arrest Espinoza. Espinoza went to a business believing he was meeting the girl, according to police. When he was instead met by police, he ran away and fell into a canal, according to police. He was then arrested without further incident.

Police believe Espinoza solicited sexually explicit photos from several girls under 18. Detectives are now working to identify those girls. Anyone who was a victim, or has any other information that may help the investigation, is asked to call the Metro Vice Unit at 719-444-7512, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).