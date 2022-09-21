COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for two suspects after they robbed a business on East Platte Avenue and ran into two police vehicles trying to escape.

According to CSPD, the two suspects entered a store on Platte Avenue between North Circle Drive and Chelton Road and stole a large amount of cash and merchandise.

CSPD said when the two suspects were located they drove away from officers and hit two police vehicles.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing, and if you have any information you should contact CSPD.