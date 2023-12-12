(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A suspect who robbed a business on the northeast side with a handgun was later found hiding in a nearby restaurant’s walk-in freezer and arrested, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said officers responded just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a smash-and-grab robbery in the 3600 block of New Center Point, just east of the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle. The suspect, identified by CSPD as 27-year-old Malachi Gifford, allegedly walked in a business, flashed a handgun, and left with electronics.

CSPD said Gifford then ran into a nearby business while being followed by a store employee. The employee recognized Gifford leaving the business wearing different clothes, and a foot chase ensued.

While being chased by officers, CSPD said Gifford ran into a restaurant that was full of customers. Officers then found Gifford hiding in the walk-in freezer of the business and Gifford was arrested.