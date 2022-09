COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that late Monday, Sept. 12 a robbery occurred on North Academy Boulevard near Goddard Street.

CSPD said that around 8:15 p.m. the suspect entered a business in the 7400 block of North Academy Blvd. in northern Colorado Springs. The suspect, armed with mace, took money and multiple items. The suspect then left the area in a vehicle with an occupant.

CSPD said that the suspects are currently unknown.