COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said on Sunday, Sept. 18 a 7-Eleven was robbed by two men, one using a firearm.

According to CSPD around 4 a.m. on Sunday, morning officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Mount View Lane near Nevada Avenue about a robbery in progress. When they arrived the suspects had just left heading west. Officers searched the area but did not find the suspects.

Officers learned that two suspects entered the store, with one man wielding a handgun and demanding money. The other suspect went behind the counter and took tobacco products.

If you have any information contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000