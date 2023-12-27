(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person suffered a stab wound following a road rage incident on the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded to a road rage incident just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of North Circle Drive and East St. Vrain Street. The person who called 911 reported that they had stabbed the other driver involved in the road rage incident, and that the stabbing victim had left the scene.

CSPD said officers were notified that the victim had gone to the hospital. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the injured driver.

CSPD said the Assault Unit responded and will assume the investigation. No one has been arrested as of Wednesday evening, CSPD said.