COLORADO SPRINGS — 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, the man accused of killing his younger co-worker in a breakroom of a Colorado Springs’ Walgreens, is set to make his first appearance on Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said the crime occurred on Saturday, June 11, while the store was open.

A manager noted that 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw had taken a break and had not returned. Eventually, he told police, he found Whitelaw’s body in the breakroom. There was blood everywhere, he said.

And police described finding a gruesome scene.

“There were significant blood stains on the floor, cabinets and counter of the breakroom,” the arrest affidavit reads. “There was an identification badge on the floor and a radio earpiece… near the victim’s feet.” Officers say it was immediately obvious that Riley Whitelaw was dead.

Johnson was arrested on Sunday, June 12. He was on foot on I-25 near Trinidad when Colorado State Troopers found him and took him into custody.

This article will be updated.