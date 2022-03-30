COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted on several charges.

Sergio Ayala (also known as Sergio Alberto Deladorre) is a white male, 29 years old, 5’10” tall, and 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for multiple offenses, including motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substances, theft, burglary, obstructing a police officer, criminal mischief, driving under restraint, and driving with a fictitious plate. He has previously been arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substances, theft, burglary, and harassment.

Ayala has been known to steal ATVs, as well as Dodge and GMC pickup trucks. He also has an extensive history of failing to appear for court.

His last known address is near the 4000 block of Foster Circle on the east side of Colorado Springs, and he has been contacted numerous times in the area of Potter Drive and Galley Road, near Mitchell High School.

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to

Ayala’s arrest. If you have information, you can anonymously report it to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or www.crimestop.net.