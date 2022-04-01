PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police say a man is facing charges for violating a restraining order after he was found in possession of multiple firearms and suspected methamphetamine.

During a Community Policing Project (COP Call), police located a Jeep Cherokee on Lamar Avenue that had been stolen from Colorado Springs. There were several used and unused shotgun shells inside the vehicle, and the suspect in the theft, 41-year-old Douglas Gibson, was found to have several 12-guage shotgun shells and a set of brass knuckles in his jacket pocket.

Police later found a Panzer Arms AR12 12-guage semi-automatic shotgun and Gibson’s ID in a backpack.

Investigators learned Douglas is a convicted felon for drug related charges, and he is currently under two restraining orders. In the restraining orders he is “prohibited from possessing and or purchasing a firearm or other weapon.”

Police later found suspected methamphetamine on Gibson, and he was arrested on Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Restraining Order Violation, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).

He is set to appear in court on April 6th.