Residents scare burglars away from northern Colorado Springs home

Crime

by: Angela Case

Posted: / Updated:
police lights crime law enforcement sheriff deputies patrol 16x9 graphic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three people who were trying to break into a northern Colorado Springs home left after the residents yelled at them Friday morning, according to police.

Police said the burglary attempt happened around 4 a.m. at a home in the area southeast of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Nevada Avenue. The victims told police they had awakened to people knocking at both the front and back doors and jiggling the door handles. When one of the victims yelled that they had called police, the suspects left, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.

