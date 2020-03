COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are asking residents of a western Colorado Springs neighborhood to shelter in place Monday morning.

An emergency alert was sent out to residents living in the area of West High Point Lane, which is just north of Uintah Street and Mesa Road. Police are asking residents to shelter in place due to police activity in the area.

No other information about the police activity was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.