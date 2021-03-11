Resentencing date set for Krystal Lee Kenney, woman connected to Kelsey Berreth’s murder

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — A former Idaho nurse imprisoned in connection with the murder of Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth will be resentenced later this month.

Krystal Lee Kenney will be resentenced in a virtual hearing March 23 at 9 a.m.

Resentencing in 19CR17, People v. Krystal Kenney, will take place via Webex at 9 a.m. on March 23, 2021. Parties will not be present in the courtroom for the proceeding.

The move comes after the Colorado Court of Appeals vacated Kenney’s three-year sentence, ruling the district court erroneously sentenced her outside the presumptive maximum term.

The maximum presumptive sentence for a class six felony is 18 months in the custody of the Department of Corrections, unless “aggravating circumstances” exist.

Any aggravating circumstances “must be submitted to a jury and proved beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to court documents. The court of appeals ruled that was not done in Kenney’s case.

Kenney agreed to plead guilty to one count of tampering with physical evidence, a class six felony, in exchange for her sworn testimony in the murder case against Patrick Frazee.

Frazee was found guilty of murdering Barreth, and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in November 2018.