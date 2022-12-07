(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Multiple law enforcement agencies in Pueblo have conducted a motor vehicle theft enforcement over a period of several weeks, which resulted in the recovery of 12 stolen cars and multiple arrests, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

Officers with PPD, as well as Cañon City Police, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office deputies, local Parole, and troopers with the Colorado State Patrol participated in the enforcement and recovered 12 stolen cars. They also made arrests for Motor Vehicle Theft and other warrants.

PPD said one of the major arrests was that of 28-year-old John Montez, who police said has an “extensive criminal history” related to car theft and eluding police. Montez also had several outstanding warrants totaling about $50,000, PPD said.

Courtesy: PPD

Montez’s warrants were for Motor Vehicle Theft charges, a Parole warrant, and other crimes. PPD said Montez was in possession of a stolen truck when he was arrested on Dec. 5, and added that he has been charged with Motor Vehicle Theft 10 times in the time between Oct. 24, 2022 – Dec. 5, 2022.

Montez was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center on his warrants and pending new charges.