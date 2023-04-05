(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested in Pueblo on Wednesday, April 5 after robbing a bank, while also having four other warrants including robbery.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to a bank alarm from Sunflower bank on West 29th Street just before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday. PPD said a man had demanded money, but no weapons were seen.

PPD said the man ran from the bank when he was confronted by bank security. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Josiah Scott, was captured by police after a short foot chase which resulted in a struggle with officers.

Josiah Scott mugshot, Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Scott was arrested on new charges of Robbery and Resisting Arrest. PPD said he also had four warrants for his arrest, including Failure to Appear – Robbery, Failure to Appear – Robbery with a Weapon, Failure to Comply – Third Degree Assault, and Failure to Appear – False Reporting.