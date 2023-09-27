(KIOWA COUNTY, Colo.) — The remains of two women missing out of Emporia, Kansas have been identified and a suspect is in custody, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

The CBI said the remains of 44-year-old Linda Estrada and 39-year-old Amy Ford, of Emporia, Kansas, were discovered in Kiowa County on Sept. 20. The Kiowa County Coroner’s Office positively identified the remains as the two missing women.

An active homicide investigation into the two women’s deaths is being conducted by the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the CBI.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The CBI also said an arrest warrant was issued in connection to this case for 36-year-old Phillip Lieurence, who is currently being held in Emporia, Kansas on unrelated charges.