Registered sex offender arrested for another sexual crime in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police have made an arrest in the investigation of a woman who says she was assaulted after being asked for directions in southern Colorado Springs Sunday morning.

On Monday, detectives identified 32-year-old Kenneth Glad as the suspect and found his car. Police arrested Glad at his job and without incident. He is charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and menacing.

Kenneth Glad, Courtesy of CBI. Registered sex offender in El Paso County

Glad is a registered sex offender. He had a felony conviction out of the state of Colorado in December of 2010 for unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

On Sunday, around 8:21 a.m. police were called to the area of Fenmoor Place and West Cheyenne Road. The victim told police that they were walking in the area of 1900 S. Nevada Avenue when a man driving asked them for directions then offered the victim a ride.

When the victim got into the car, the suspect restrained her and threatened her with a knife, according to police. She was assaulted while the suspect drove. Police said the victim was able to escape the car when it slowed down.

He is expected to be in court for his first appearance on March 5.

Witnesses in the area saw the victim escape, provided immediate aid and called 911.

While an arrest has been made, this is still an active and ongoing criminal investigation. Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477