COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is searching for several wanted fugitives.

Patrick Leslie Blanchard is a white male, 34 years old, 5’7” tall, and 192 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Blanchard is wanted for assault 3 (2), violation of protection order (2), harassment (2), criminal mischief and burglary 1 – assault

Daniel Felipe Cabrera is a white male, 24 years old, 5’6” tall, and 180 lbs., with hazel eyes. Cabrera is wanted for murder 1 – att., firearm – illegal discharge, driving under restraint and driving under influence.

Kirsten Kay Fox is a white female, 20 years old, 5’5” tall, and 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Fox is wanted for mvt – agg. 1, burglary 1 – assault/menace, robbery, mvt – agg. 2, accessory to crime, obstruction, reckless endangerment and driving under restraint.

Tyler Michael King is white male, 29 years old, 5’9” tall and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. King is wanted for stalking, trespass 1 and protection order violation (3).

Maurice Anthony Litchfield is a black male, 30 years old, 6’ tall and 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Litchfield is wanted for criminal mischief (2), vehicular eluding, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, drug paraphernalia (2), open container in vehicle, AVT-Agg. 1, trespass-auto (2), theft (2), controlled substance, POWPW(6), impersonating a peace officer, protection order violation (2), felony menacing, stalking and harassment.

Tino Deaudeare Rice is a black male, 40 years old, 6’4” tall, and 225 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Rice is wanted for assault 2 – strangulation, kidnapping, assault 3, false imprisonment, harassment, driving under restraint, driving under the influence, driving while impaired and careless driving.

Stephen Randall Sexton is a white male, 56 years old, 5’10” tall and 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Sexton is wanted for stalking, protection order violation (2) and harassment.

Christopher Nolden Tillman is a black male, 37 years old, 5’8” tall and 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Tillman is wanted for assault 3 (5), p/o violation (19), sex offender – failure to register, assault 2 – strangulation (4), child abuse (4), harassment (5), habitual criminal (16), driving under restraint, controlled substance, contraband – introduction and contraband – possession.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to Crime Stoppers.

Rewards may be collected up to ninety (90) days following the date of board approval. A current list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak Region is available on the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestop.net.