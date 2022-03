PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks.

Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle.

If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com