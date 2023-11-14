(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect in a series of bank robberies.

CSPD said on Sept. 20 at 5:40 p.m., a suspect attempted to rob the US Bank inside the King Soopers at 815 Cheyenne Meadows Road. The suspect allegedly demanded money but left without getting any cash.

On Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m. the same suspect allegedly robbed a US Bank in Pueblo, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries in either robbery, and the suspect is described as a 30 to 35-year-old Hispanic man, around 5’2″ to 5’5″ tall with a medium build.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Anyone with information or who is a witness to the investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.