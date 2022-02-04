Recognize Me? Fountain police needs help identifying this robbery suspect

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) needs help to identify a robbery suspect.

According to FPD, the man pictured is a person of interest in a business robbery that happened on Dec. 20, 2021, in the 7000 block of South Highway 85. Merchandise and an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen from the business.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’4” to 5’6”, with a thin build.

If you have any information or recognize this individual, contact Detective Michael Bixby at (719) 314-9932. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.