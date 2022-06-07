COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man convicted for a litany of charges including child abuse, carjacking, strangulation, attempted murder, hit and run, and an assault on a police officer will learn his sentence on Tuesday.

In April, Randy Bishop was found guilty of killing 27-year-old Thomas Faircloth in November of 2019. For that crime, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Also in November of 2019, when Bishop was being evaluated at Memorial Hospital near downtown Colorado Springs, before he was to be transported to jail, he assaulted a detective, stole his gun, then fired.

The detective was hurt, but recovered.

Bishop then carjacked a BMW and drove off, leading police on a dangerous chase that stretched on for months.

He was arrested in January of 2020 after police received a tip regarding his whereabouts.

Bishop’s sentencing for those crimes is set to occur Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.