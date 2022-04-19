COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Randy Bishop was found guilty of killing 27-year-old Thomas Faircloth in November of 2019.

Faircloth was found dead in a vacant lot in the area of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard. His killer, Randy Bishop, was put on the Pikes Peak Most Wanted List in September 2019. At the time, Bishop was facing charges including child abuse, carjacking, strangulation, attempted murder, hit and run, and an assault on a police officer from cases spanning June of 2019 to January 2020.

The 4th Judicial District announced on Twitter Tuesday that Bishop had been convicted of 1st degree murder in Faircloth’s killing, and would serve a life sentence without parole.