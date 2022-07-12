COLORADO SPRINGS — Randy Bishop has been sentenced to 48 years for two assaults and attempted murder of police officers, in addition to his life sentence for the murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth in 2019.

In November of 2019, police responded to Memorial Hospital Central on a “shots fired” call. There they say Bishop, who’d been taken to the hospital for an evaluation, confronted a detective, got control of the detective’s weapon, and fired a shot in the hospital. The detective was hurt, but recovered.

Bishop then ran out of the hospital, carjacked a BMW, and drove off.

In January of 2020, an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department was conducting a routine traffic stop and pulled Bishop over near Galley Road and Arrawanna Street. Bishop shot the officer and drove off. He later crashed near Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street.

The officer recovered from his injuries, but Bishop could not be located at the time. CSPD said it had taken Bishop into custody several days later.

Thomas Faircloth’s body was discovered in a vacant lot in the area of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard in early November of 2019 with “suspicious injuries,” per the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Bishop was found guilty of Faircloth’s murder in April 2022 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Additionally, Bishop was sentenced on July 12, 2022 for the two assaults and attempted murder of police officers. He was sentenced to 48 years, according to the 4th Judicial District.