Randy Bishop identified as suspect in eastern Colorado Springs murder

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A man who evaded police capture for months after allegedly shooting at officers on two separate occasions is now facing charges in connection with an eastern Colorado Springs murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Randy Bishop, 35, was arrested January 26, after months on the run. He is accused of shooting at a Colorado Springs police officer at Memorial Hospital Central in November. He is also accused of shooting at another officer during a traffic stop on January 10.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced Bishop is also the suspect in the death of Thomas Faircloth, 27. Faircloth was found dead in a vacant lot in the area of Galley Road and Powers Boulevard on November 2.

Bishop is charged with second-degree murder in connection with Faircloth’s death.