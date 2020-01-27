Randy Bishop, arrested Sunday, faces 16 charges in 4 cases

COLORADO SPRINGS — Randy Bishop, the man arrested Sunday after months on the run after allegedly shooting two Colorado Springs police officers, faces a litany of charges in those two cases as well as two others.

Bishop was arrested after police received a tip regarding his whereabouts and found him driving a Mercedes on Tammany Drive, which is in the area of Murray Boulevard and Airport Road. Officers tried to pull him over, but he sped away, according to police.

Officers used their car to disable the Mercedes about a block away. They took Bishop into custody without further incident.

Police said neither Bishop nor any officers were injured.

Child abuse, kidnapping and attempted murder of a police officer headline the charges from cases spanning from June 12, 2019, through January 2020.

The first case against Bishop was filed June 13, where he was charged with second-degree assault, strangulation, kidnapping, felony menacing with a weapon, child abuse knowingly or recklessly causing injury, false imprisonment and harassment. The charges also include a violent-crimes sentence enhancer.

On November 25, Bishop was taken to the hospital for a check-up before jail when he assaulted a detective and took his gun and fired it in the hospital, according to police.

On January 10, authorities say, Bishop shot a CSPD officer who pulled him over during a traffic stop.

Both incidents carry charges of attempted murder of a police officer and assault with a deadly weapon.

The final case against Bishop is dated November 27, 2019 for a class five felony charge.

Colorado Springs police say many of these cases are being actively investigated and could include more charges, including for the incident that led to his arrest on Sunday.