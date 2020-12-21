Purse stolen from woman in northeastern Colorado Springs parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the two women who stole a purse from another woman in a northeastern Colorado Springs shopping center parking lot Saturday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 10;15 a.m. at the shopping center on Prominent Point, which is off Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway. The victim told police two women in an SUV had stolen her purse while she was in the parking lot. The SUV hit a shopping cart corral as it sped away, according to police.

While police were talking to the woman, she reported her credit card had just been used at a business in the area of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Academy Boulevard. Police searched the area, but could not find the suspects or the SUV.

Police said the SUV had been reported stolen earlier this week.

Police said they interviewed several witnesses on the scene. No arrests have been made.