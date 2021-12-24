Pueblo’s Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Clark Leonard (44) is described as a White male, 5’07”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Leonard, who has been featured twice before on our Safe Streets Program, has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes a Traffic Offense – Vehicular Eluding.

Tanner Brinklow (25) is described as a White male, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Brinklow has a warrant for Kidnaping which includes Assault with a Deadly Weapon. His bond amount is $200,000.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.