(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted criminals.

37-year-old Ryan Garcia is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Garcia has two warrants for Failure to Appear in court on charges relating to identity theft, false information provided to a pawn broker, and stolen credit cards. He also has a third warrant for Fraud – Illegal Use of Credit Cards. His total bond amount is $21,000, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD).

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

35-year-old Francisco Rios is described as a Hispanic Male, 5’10” tall, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Rios has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault, Menacing, Possession and Attempted Escape while in Custody, per PPD.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

If anyone has information on these individuals, you are asked to contact PPD. If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.