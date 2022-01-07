Pueblo’s Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Loretta Ramos, 39, is described as a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 152 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ramos has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Fraud – Criminal Impersonation – Cause Liability, Driving Under Restraint x2 and Seat Belt- Not Used. Her total bond amount is $4,000.

Casey Green, 20, is described as a White male, 6’01”, 160 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Green has two warrants for Failure to Appear which includes the following charges: Flight Escape – Escape from Staff Secure Facility and Weapon Offense – Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender – Burglary/Arson. His total bond amount is $5,500.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.