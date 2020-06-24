Pueblo woman pleads guilty to possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone

DENVER — United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn says Connie Gill, age 41, of Pueblo, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone. The defendant appeared remotely while in custody.

According to the plea agreement, between February 8, 2019 and February 27, 2019, Gill possessed with intent to distribute Oxycodone. During this time period, she created dozens of fake prescriptions for Oxycodone, using the names of at least three medical practitioners without their knowledge or permission. She obtained the necessary supplies from local office supply stores and used a publicly available application on her cell phone to design the prescriptions.

Gill directed other individuals to fill or attempt to fill the fraudulent prescriptions at pharmacies in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. After obtaining the Oxycodone from the pharmacy, the defendant and others would divide the pills. In some cases, the defendant paid the other individuals in cash upon receiving the pills.

On February 27, 2019, a confidential informant arranged to purchase methamphetamine from the defendant at her hotel room in Pueblo. The informant purchased 3.06 grams of methamphetamine from the defendant. That same day, Pueblo Police officers executed a search warrant for the defendant’s hotel room. Inside, officers found prescription bottles, printed fake prescriptions, blue prescription paper, a printer filled with prescription paper, a paper cutter, and multiple scales.

In all, based on the fake prescriptions that were filled and those which the defendant created but were not yet filled, the defendant either possessed with the intent to distribute or intended to possess with the intent to distribute at least 16.8 grams of Oxycodone.

Gill faces not more than 20 years in federal prison, and up to a $1,000,000 fine.

The defendant was indicted by a federal grand jury on November 21, 2019. Gill is scheduled to be sentenced on November 13.

U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez presided over the change of plea hearing.

This case was investigated by the Denver Division of the DEA. The defendant was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rajiv Mohan and Jena Rose Neuscheler.