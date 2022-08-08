PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman was being booked into the Pueblo County Jail on Saturday when the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said they found more than 300 fentanyl pills on her.

A patrol deputy initially contacted the woman, 49-year-old Brandy L. Apodaca, at the Loaf N Jug on Santa Fe Drive where she had requested a courtesy ride to her home. A routine clearance check of Apodaca beforehand revealed she had an outstanding traffic warrant.

She was arrested on the warrant and transported to the jail.

PCSO credits a “keenly aware” Sheriff’s detention deputy with the discovery of a bag of pills while Apodaca was being booked. PCSO said the drugs were in a body cavity and appeared to be fentanyl. Deputies wore personal protective equipment to count the pills and found more than 300 pills that weighed an estimated 39 grams.





The pills will be sent to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations for further analysis. Apodaca was transported to a hospital for clearance due to her contact with the drugs. She was later booked into the Pueblo County Jail for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, introduction of contraband, and the outstanding traffic warrant.

“This was a great job by the intake deputy in keeping a very close eye on this inmate while she was going through the booking process,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “Her awareness and quick actions prevented a huge amount of illegal and deadly drugs from potentially entering the jail.”