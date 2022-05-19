PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 52-year-old woman on Thursday on a felony warrant in connection with the embezzlement of more than $240,000 from a Pueblo West business where she had been employed.

In January 2020, detectives were notified by an owner of P&A Flooring that there had been thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges made on a company credit card.

In the course of the investigation into this case, detectives learned that Baker, who had been the longtime bookkeeper for the business, had used the credit cards to charge more than $212,000 in personal services, groceries, clothing and online purchases. Investigators later learned that Baker made another $41,000 in charges on two additional credit cards belonging to the business.

Detectives arrested Lisa Baker without incident on a warrant for theft and identity theft, and she has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.