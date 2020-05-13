Pueblo woman accused of ramming daughter’s car, leading officers on chase

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman is facing multiple charges after she rammed her daughter’s car, tried to run over her daughter, and then led officers on a chase through Pueblo Tuesday evening, according to police.

Police said it started around 5 p.m. at a home on Lancaster Drive. According to police, 39-year-old Jolene Iacabone got into an argument with her daughter. When the fight escalated, Iacabone got into her SUV and started ramming her daughter’s sedan, which was parked in the driveway, according to police. As the daughter tried to run away, Iacabone sped up and tried to hit her with the SUV, according to police. Iacabone chased the daughter through two yards until the daughter was able to run into a house, according to police.

Iacabone then parked the SUV, got into her daughter’s sedan, and headed south on Lancaster Drive, according to police. When officers spotted her, she was driving into oncoming traffic in the area of Lake Avenue and West Pueblo Boulevard, according to police. When they tried to stop her, she swerved around one patrol car and hit another, according to police. She then headed northbound on Interstate 25. Officers stopped chasing her as she passed the 13th Street exit.

Numerous witnesses directed officers to the stopped car on Alexander Circle, and Iacabone was arrested without further incident, according to police.

Iacabone is accused of attempted vehicular assault, eluding, and several other charges.