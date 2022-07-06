PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A 75-year-old Pueblo West man is under arrest on several felony sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a child charges.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that William Plymell had sexually assaulted and sexually

exploited a victim for more than 10 years. The abuse began when the victim was 12 years old

and continued until the victim was 23.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said in a press release that the arrest came after months of investigation. Plymell was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, sexual assault on a child pattern of abuse, sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and criminal extortion.

As part of the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant and found Plymell in possession of child sexual abuse material. Plymell has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail with a bond of $250,000.

His first appearance in court is set for July 13.