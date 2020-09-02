Pueblo West man arrested for attempted first-degree murder after shooting father

PUEBLO, Colo. — A 36-year-old man was seriously injured after he was shot by his teenage son

Tuesday afternoon at a Pueblo West home.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Maher Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on a report a shooting. When deputies arrived, they learned that the victim and his 19-year-old son had been arguing when it escalated into a physical fight.

Deputies said the son took out a gun and fired a shot, striking the victim in the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies located the suspect, Victor Armando Sanchez, in the backyard of the home. Deputies took him into custody without incident. The weapon was recovered.

Two other family members were in the home at the time of the shooting and were not injured, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanchez was arrested for attempted first-degree murder. He has been booked into the Pueblo

County Jail.